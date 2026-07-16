Delhi government may seal buildings over non-payment of infra charges

Cracking the whip on buildings in the national capital that have allegedly failed to pay mandatory Infrastructure Charges (IFC) to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the government has launched a verification exercise, said Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh. Owners of such properties must either pay the pending charges or face action, including sealing.

Referring to an internal inquiry which found that nearly 70% of properties in the category of 3,000 sq metres and above have not paid the IFC, the government said that the revenue loss is suspected to be around Rs 2,000 crore.

Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the government has sought details of all such buildings from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that allegedly received building and layout plan approvals from the corporation by producing just a clearance letter from engineers instead of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the DJB.