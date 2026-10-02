Delhi government launches control centre to monitor pollution sources in real-time, AI analysis

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee for real-time monitoring of various sources of pollution in the city, AI-based analysis of pollution data and tracking operations of road sweeping machines.
According to the government, the centre, located at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) IT Park in Shastri Park, will generate real-time information which will be linked to field-level action.
During winter, the government said, 78 sub-division-level teams will be deployed for monitoring and enforcement and once a pollution hotspot is identified, the department concerned will be alerted for action.
The subsequent movement of field teams will be monitored through GPS-enabled vehicles, said the government in a statement.
“The focus is not merely on collecting pollution-related data but on converting technology-driven information into swift field action and measurable outcomes,” she said.
At the inauguration of the centre, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that more than 700 construction sites of over 500 square metres each are being monitored with the help of AI and CCTV cameras, and that the department concerned and the owner of the respective site will be alerted if a rise in the PM10 level is noticed.
He said that the ICCC will monitor all AQI stations in the city, analyse data from previous years and track local causes of pollution, as well as the location, routes and operations of road sweeping machines.
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Pollution-control teams, known as Vayudoot, will wear body cameras while taking action against road dust, open burning and construction-related violations.
Sirsa said that integrating automatic number plate recognition cameras with the command centre will strengthen the monitoring of the government’s ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ movement.
An intelligent traffic management system will help regulate traffic signals according to real-time traffic conditions, the government said. The system will coordinate signals and adjust traffic lights’ duration to reduce congestion and pollution, it said.
Gupta on Thursday also launched a ‘Jan Suggestion’ portal. “Citizens will be able to share their suggestions, complaints, pollution-related concerns and information about good work being done to reduce pollution, through the portal. Complaints can be acted upon, useful suggestions can be incorporated into the system, and good efforts by citizens towards pollution control can also be recorded and encouraged,” the Chief Minister said.
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Sirsa also said that 72 lakh trees have been planted against a target of 70 lakh as part of an ongoing government campaign.
On firecrackers, he said only green crackers would be allowed in Delhi and appealed to residents to keep pollution concerns in mind while celebrating Diwali.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
Expertise and Experience
Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More