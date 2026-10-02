Delhi government launches control centre to monitor pollution sources in real-time, AI analysis

“The focus is not merely on collecting pollution-related data but on converting technology-driven information into swift field action and measurable outcomes,” she said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee for real-time monitoring of various sources of pollution in the city, AI-based analysis of pollution data and tracking operations of road sweeping machines.

According to the government, the centre, located at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) IT Park in Shastri Park, will generate real-time information which will be linked to field-level action.

During winter, the government said, 78 sub-division-level teams will be deployed for monitoring and enforcement and once a pollution hotspot is identified, the department concerned will be alerted for action.