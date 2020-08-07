Delhi job portal: 10 lakh jobs offered so far, says minister

Among the companies that have offered jobs through the portal include the Aditya Birla Group, Reliance, Amazon, HDFC bank, and Assam Tea. (Representational Image/File) Among the companies that have offered jobs through the portal include the Aditya Birla Group, Reliance, Amazon, HDFC bank, and Assam Tea. (Representational Image/File)

At least 10 lakh jobs have been offered through a jobs portal launched 10 days ago by the Delhi government, employment minister Gopal Rai said at a press briefing on Friday. Hailing this as a new “Delhi model” for success, Rai said over 6,000 companies have advertised on the web portal and nine lakh vacancies are still open for applying.

Rai said, “Following the coronavirus lockdown, a large number of people faced unemployment in Delhi. Companies had a shortage of workers after many of them left Delhi in the lockdown.” “Considering this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched this job portal — the Rozgar Bazar… It has created a new model to get the economy back on track and offer employment to people,” he added.

The minister said that the web portal had received 22 lakh job advertisements since its launch and the government had created a task force to verify them.

Among the companies that have offered jobs through the portal include the Aditya Birla Group, Reliance, Amazon, HDFC bank, and Assam Tea. About 8.60 lakh job seekers have applied for the nine vacancies that are available at present. The jobs that are “in demand” include roles for customer support, teaching, accountants, product delivery, and HR roles.

After vetting, 3.5 lakh ads were removed as they were found to be fake or duplicate or the owner of the posts did not have a credible answer for the jobs posted, Rai said.

“We appeal to everyone who wants employment to register on the website… If you know someone in your neighbourhood who is in need of work and can’t access the website, then you can help them access it through your smartphone,” he added.

Rai added that a poster campaign would be launched in the coming days to promote the job portal and encourage more registration. The portal can be accessed through jobs.delhi.gov.in.

