Delhi government job for kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma

The Delhi Cabinet Friday approved a proposal to provide a government job to the brother of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, who was killed during the Northeast Delhi riots. The government will now seek L-G Anil Baijal’s approval for the proposal, it said in a statement.

Earlier, it had released Rs 1 crore as compensation for Sharma’s family. “The Delhi government wants to provide a government job to the late Ankit Sharma’s brother as per the merit in Delhi government at the earliest. For this, the government will now have to get approval from the Lieutenant Governor, therefore, the proposal will be sent at the earliest for his approval,” the statement said.



Ankur, Sharma’s brother, told The Indian Express that the Delhi government reached out to him a few days back and assured him of a job. CM Arvind Kejriwal had also promised a job for the family.

“So far, I haven’t been informed about the post and pay. But I was informed about the decision,” Ankur said.

Sharma was stabbed multiple times and his body was found in a drain on February 26 last year. His family has now moved from their home in Khajuri Khas to a rented accommodation in Ghaziabad. Ten people have been arrested in connection with the killing.