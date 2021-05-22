Delhi government hospitals get over 2,300 concentrators

Over 2,300 oxygen concentrators given by donors were delivered to several Delhi government hospitals with QR codes attached to ensure transparency, the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) said in a statement Friday. DDC vice-chairman Jasmine Shah said another 1,700 concentrators and 100 ventilators, funded by donors, are in the process of being supplied to hospitals. He said several donors have come forward to give critical medical supplies to Delhi government hospitals following an appeal by CM Arvind Kejriwal.

“The donors were keen to ensure the equipment is used efficiently. The DDC collaborated with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Blowhorn, a logistics startup, working on a voluntary basis, to develop a state-of-the-art QR code based tracking system within a very short span of time,” he said.

The process involves vetting medical equipment received through donors, attaching a QR code, and then supplying them to various hospitals as per needs. “At various stages of the process, the code can be scanned to track the location and usage patterns of the life-saving medical equipment,” a statement from the DDC said.