Delhi government holds emergency review meeting on H1N1 surge, Minster says no need to panic

In the wake of the spike in swine flu cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday called an emergency review meeting, which was attended by Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and senior officials from the Health department, among others. The Capital has reported 2,308 swine flu cases so far this year, accounting for the vast majority of influenza infections.

“We held a meeting on H1N1 and dengue, in which we also invited officials from the NDMC, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and Cantonment areas,” Singh said after the meeting, adding, “I would like to convey through all your channels that there is absolutely no need for panic anywhere. Everything is under control. Our hospitals have sufficient beds, doctors, and medicines available.”

H1N1 is a specific subtype of the Influenza A virus. Singh said,“Approximately 3,000 patients have come in with H1N1, including both the reported variants, and they are recovering and being discharged. If we talk about H1N1, there are 2,308 cases. The other variant has approximately 600–650 cases. We have detected 2,200 dengue cases, as of yesterday; that is our latest report. There have been no deaths. No patient is in a serious condition, and no one is on a ventilator or in the ICU. Patients are coming in with normal fever symptoms, receiving treatment, and recovering well before being discharged.”

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Meanwhile, Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reiterated on Tuesday that there was no need to worry as the mortality due to the viral infection has remained low. He added that there was no need for people to get tested or get the flu shot. “Only the people who are at a high risk of severe disease — such as those over the age of 65 years and those who have a compromised immune system — may get the shot if they are keen, after consulting their doctor,” he said, adding, “There is no need for people to get tested either because the disease is self-limiting. Only those who have severe disease and need hospitalisation may need to get tested on advice of their doctor.”

Amid the rise in cases, the Directorate of Education in Delhi has also stepped in. In a circular on Monday, the Directorate’s School Branch (Health) advised all government, government-aided and private unaided schools in Delhi to strengthen awareness and preventive practices against seasonal influenza and H1N1, urging a “Healthy School – Healthy Community” approach — including respiratory and hand hygiene, avoiding self-medication, and disseminating the advisory through morning assemblies and parent communication channels. Districts have been asked to monitor compliance and report back by August 31.

A senior doctor at AIIMS Delhi told The Indian Express, “There is no need to panic. We are seeing cases which are mostly non-serious, and they get alright with time. Like we used to get flu in our childhood, this is like that — only a few with co-morbidities are at a larger risk. The rest should focus on increasing their immunity, get vaccine shots.”