Delhi government hikes minimum wages for labourers

The minimum wage in Delhi has gone up with the dearness allowance seeing an increase. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia issued orders to implement the increase Monday.

After the increase, the monthly salary of unskilled workers will increase from Rs 15,908 to Rs 16,064, that of semi-skilled workers from Rs 17,537 to Rs 17,693 and that of skilled workers will increase from Rs 19,291 to Rs 19,473.

“The rate of minimum wages for supervisor and clerical employees has also been increased. The monthly salary of non-matriculation employees has been increased from Rs 17,537 to Rs 17,693, the monthly salary of matriculated but non-graduate employees has been increased from Rs 19,291 to Rs 19,473. The monthly salary of labourers with graduate and above educational qualification has been increased from Rs 20,976 to Rs 21,184,” the government said in a statement.

“This step was taken keeping the interests of the poor and working class during Covid in mind. Dearness allowance can’t be withheld for workers in the unorganised sector, who normally receive only minimum wages. Therefore, the Delhi government has announced a revised minimum wage by adding dearness allowance,” Sisodia said.

This is the second time this year that dearness allowance in minimum wage has been hiked. The previous hike was implemented with effect from April. Prior to this, the government’s move to increase wages was challenged in court by different employers’ associations. After a court order, the government was able to implement the new wage order. The minimum wage in Delhi is among the highest in the country.

“Although we are cutting many government expenses, keeping the interest of the labourers in mind is important. Due to inflation recorded in the country and skyrocketing prices of commodities, every section of society has been affected financially. Items of daily consumption such as cereals, pulses and oil have also become expensive. I hope this increase in wages will help labourers,” Sisodia said.

Meanwhile, the government launched the ‘Shramik Mitra’ scheme to ensure that benefits of government schemes reach construction workers in Delhi. Under this scheme, 800 ‘Shramik Mitras’ will reach out to construction workers at their doorstep and inform them about the schemes launched by the government.