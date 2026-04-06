Govt ties up with private players to develop ‘green zones’ under Delhi flyovers

Flyover revamp work will include landscaped green areas, wall paintings, improved sanitation systems, seating areas, indoor and outdoor game facilities and recreational activities. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

With an aim to utilise the space beneath flyovers and beautify them, the Delhi government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with private players.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has partnered with Dalmia Bharat Limited, Godrej Industries Group and EaseMyTrip Foundation, under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, to execute the projects.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government is working closely with the private sector to accelerate public welfare projects and enhance the city’s overall infrastructure.

Flyover revamp work will include landscaped green areas, wall paintings, improved sanitation systems, seating areas, indoor and outdoor game facilities and recreational activities. At Mangi Setu, a large Ramayana-themed visual journey will be showcased through murals. Gupta said the plan is to convert neglected spaces under flyovers into vibrant, functional areas for public use. “These spaces will feature green zones, wall murals, seating arrangements, improved sanitation systems and other civic amenities to help turn them into recognisable urban landmarks,” she said.