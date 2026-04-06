Govt ties up with private players to develop ‘green zones’ under Delhi flyovers

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With an aim to utilise the space beneath flyovers and beautify them, the Delhi government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with private players.
The Public Works Department (PWD) has partnered with Dalmia Bharat Limited, Godrej Industries Group and EaseMyTrip Foundation, under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, to execute the projects.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government is working closely with the private sector to accelerate public welfare projects and enhance the city’s overall infrastructure.
Flyover revamp work will include landscaped green areas, wall paintings, improved sanitation systems, seating areas, indoor and outdoor game facilities and recreational activities. At Mangi Setu, a large Ramayana-themed visual journey will be showcased through murals. Gupta said the plan is to convert neglected spaces under flyovers into vibrant, functional areas for public use. “These spaces will feature green zones, wall murals, seating arrangements, improved sanitation systems and other civic amenities to help turn them into recognisable urban landmarks,” she said.
She added that the initiative would not only improve Delhi’s aesthetics but also encourage greater public awareness and participation in maintaining cleanliness.
Calling it a step towards a “clean and beautiful Delhi”, the Chief Minister thanked the participating organisations, also stating that such public-private collaborations would help transform the Capital into a modern, clean and attractive city.
PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, meanwhile, said, “Beautifying the spaces below the flyovers would not only enhance the city’s appearance, but also make these areas safer and more useful for public use.”
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