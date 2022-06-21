Delhi government plans free electric shuttle service from Secretariat to nearby Metro stations, bus stops

In a bid to provide better last-mile connectivity to government staff, Delhi Police personnel deployed on security duty, and visitors, the Delhi government is planning to start a free electric shuttle service from the Delhi Secretariat to nearby Metro stations and bus stops.

Delhi Secretariat is the centre of all administrative functions of the government of NCT of Delhi. Officials said that it witnesses a daily footfall of about 6,000 people, which includes government officers, employees, Delhi Police personnel, media persons and citizens. A large number of people use public transport to reach the Secretariat but there is no proper connectivity to Metro stations and bus stops, officials said.

“It has been brought to our notice that the public at large faces difficulties as the Secretariat is not well connected to nearby major transit hubs…visitors and employees, especially women, have repeatedly raised concerns of safety in the absence of easy to access and reliable last-mile connectivity options as the nearest Metro station and bus stop are far from the Secretariat,” read a General Administration Department (GAD) circular issued to all departments.

To address this issue, the government also conducted a travel survey to start the electric shuttle service from Delhi Secretariat. “With a view to explore the possibilities of providing convenience, safety and last-mile connectivity, GAD conducted a survey for analysing the feasibility of starting an electric shuttle to Delhi Secretariat. The department devised a travel survey to be collected from officials to find out actual demand during peak hours and non-peak hours,” said an official.

A senior official looking after the matter said, “We have successfully conducted the survey and are analysing the data. Once we analyse it, the final decision will be taken for starting the free shuttle service. We will write to the transport department to provide a bus.”

Delhi Secretariat is situated near ITO and Indira Gandhi Stadium. “The nearest Metro stations are IP and ITO Metro stations but as both are located in opposite directions, auto rickshaws either refuse to go or charge extra,” said an employee who works at the Delhi Secretariat.

Another government staff member, requesting not to be named, said, “The bus stop is far… Also, on the route, the buses only go towards the east part of the city. There is no facility to cross the busy road and the bus stop towards ITO or Central and South Delhi is very far. If the government is planning to provide a shuttle service, it will be very helpful and safe for employees, especially women.”