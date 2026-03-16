Delhi Cabinet nod for free bus travel for transgender passengers

Over one lakh Pink Saheli cards have been issued since the launch of the scheme earlier this month. (File Photo)

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to extend the benefit of the government’s scheme related to free bus travel to members of the transgender community. This will apply to Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and the Transport department’s cluster bus network.

Over one lakh Pink Saheli cards have been issued since the launch of the scheme earlier this month.

To avail the benefit, applicants have to be residents of Delhi and possess a Certificate of Identity issued by the District Magistrate under Sections 5 and 6 of the Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Act 2019.

Beneficiaries will be issued Pink Saheli cards through designated centres, including offices of District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates and certain DTC centres.