Delhi government looking into DMRC’s request for payment of dues: AG to HC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed the Delhi High Court Friday that the state government requires more time to look into the issue of payment of outstanding dues to Reliance Infrastructure’s Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL) under the terms of the May 2017 arbitral award.

When the matter was called, a single judge bench of Justice V Kameswar Rao asked Attorney General of India (AG) R Venkataramani about the status of the case.

Submitting that he had a small request to make, the AG said, “The Delhi government wants more time to look into it again, as I think the elections are coming… I think cabinet meeting is required for both governments. There should be some understanding before the next date (of hearing). You may have it on December 12. And in case there is a need for further direction from the court, I’ll come before court and tell what my difficulties are.”

At this point, senior advocate Jaideep Gupta appearing for DAMEPL said the “situation had become worse”. He said time was previously sought by the AG to place on record the modalities with respect to the payment of the outstanding amount in terms of the arbitral award, however, nothing has been placed on record.

“I’m in great trouble. The corporation has its creditors. There are dues to be paid; if the corporation goes down due to unpaid dues, jobs will be lost. After three attempts, we don’t know about the modalities of payment… they have not proceeded one inch. Again today, they have said the same thing as the affidavit submitted three months ago,” Gupta said.

As per an additional affidavit filed by the DMRC Thursday, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, on November 10 to discuss the case which was attended by all stakeholders including Chief Secretary, Delhi government, Managing Director, DMRC and representatives of leading banks. As per the affidavit, various alternatives and options were discussed by the parties to honour the arbitral award.

The Delhi government had asked DMRC to submit updated and complete details for “considering its request” to take appropriate decision to bear 50% of total arbitration award. It said that after considering the proposal, it will be sent to cabinet for approval. The Centre also said DMRC’s request to them to “bear 50% of the total arbitration award” will be examined by the Union Government “in entirety for taking an informed decision”.

The Centre and Delhi government are the two equity partners of DMRC. Till now, DMRC has paid approximately Rs 2,600 crore to DAMEPL, the additional affidavit states. DMRC has now sought Rs 3,500 crore from both equity partners for payment of balance amount.

Pointing to DMRC’s additional affidavit, Gupta said the “most startling thing is that the request of DMRC will be examined by the Union of India after the Delhi government takes a decision”. Gupta further said as per the last order of the HC, the “judgment debtor (DMRC) was asked to inform the court about the modalities of payment”.

Pursuant to DAMEPL’s submission, the HC asked the AG as to how long it would take for the matter to be worked out. The AG submitted that “DMRC can’t pay out of its pocket”. He said that nothing would come out of the metro being attached and services coming to a halt.

“The Delhi Cabinet… they are not under my control. I’m putting my own pressure on this issue,” the AG submitted while seeking that the matter be deferred till December 12.

The HC said, “Since you are saying so fine… you have to ensure this has to be worked out. We will defer it…” It listed the matter for December 12.

In 2008, DMRC signed a contract with DAMEPL, related to the design, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of the line. DMRC in 2012 invoked arbitration after DAMEPL terminated the concession agreement on the grounds that defects pointed out in construction were not cured by DMRC within the stipulated 90 days. The Supreme Court in September upheld the 2017 arbitral award favouring DAMEPL.

DMRC had earlier told the court that it has called for proposals for raising a loan from various banks for the amount due as it does not have the money to pay the Reliance Infra subsidiary. DMRC had argued before the court that funds earmarked for construction of Metro lines cannot be attached and also rolling stock, tracks, plant, machinery, building, etc., cannot also be attached in view of the bar under section 89 of The Metro Railways Act, 2002.

The High Court on September 6 was informed that DMRC’s appeal against the March 10 order directing it to pay DAMEPL has been dismissed by the Supreme Court. While the counsel representing DMRC sought four weeks to pay the balance amount, senior advocate Harish Salve for DAMEPL submitted that no further time should be granted as the March 10 order was not adhered to and even further time granted till August 5 was not complied with.