Delhi government directs all technical institutes to ensure urgent Covid vaccination of teaching, non-teaching staff

The Delhi government has directed the heads of all technical institutes to ensure complete first-dose coverage of the Covid-19 vaccination among all teaching and non-teaching staff “within 15 days” and second dose for all eligible “at the earliest”.

The Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) has issued a circular to the institutes emphasising the safety and health of the education community, and recognising them as Covid warriors.

“All the teaching and non-teaching staff working in various institutions under DTTE have been at the forefront as Covid warriors in the Delhi government’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. To maximise the health and safety of the education community, DTTE requires all the teaching and non-teaching staff of its institutions to be vaccinated,” states the circular signed by DTTE Director Ranjana Deswal.

“Therefore all heads of institutions under DTTE are directed to take all necessary steps for vaccination of all the teaching and non-teaching staff on an urgent basis,” the August 13 circular says.

Accordingly, it has been ordered that teaching and non-teaching staff, who haven’t yet taken the first dose should do so within 15 days. In case of those eligible for the second dose, directions have been issued to follow government protocol and get fully vaccinated at the earliest.

This is significant as the Delhi government has been exploring the possibility of reopening educational institutes for which it has also invited feedback from parents, students and teachers.

Institutes that come under the DTTE include the Delhi Technological University (DTU), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) , Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) and all industrial training institutes (ITIs). The heads of these institutes have been instructed to update the vaccination status of their staff members on a daily basis.

On Monday, schools started allowing students in classes X and XII on the campus for work related to their practical exams.