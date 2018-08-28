Delhi government cracks down on officers using more than one official car

The government order follows a complaint to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that there has been misuse of government vehicles by the officers of the women and child department. (File) The government order follows a complaint to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that there has been misuse of government vehicles by the officers of the women and child department. (File)

After complaints that officials were allegedly using more than one vehicle citing additional charges they hold, the Delhi government has ordered such officials to hand over ‘extra’ vehicles.

“Officers shall use only one government vehicle, irrespective of number of charges they are holding. It has come to the notice of the government that many officers are using more than one official vehicle, on the ground that they are holding additional charges. The surplus vehicle should be handed over to head of department… for use in the general pool,” said an order issued by the General Administration Department on August 24.

The government order follows a complaint to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that there has been misuse of government vehicles by the officers of the women and child department.

“The department of WCD hired vehicles in the name of institutions meant for children, women and the destitute, but diverted them to their own homes for personal use. Very few vehicles were actually deployed at institutions. The information obtained through RTI reveals that 23 vehicles were hired by the department, obtaining the approval of the Finance Department, but only six were deployed in the department. The rest are being used by the officers in the headquarters or in the houses of top officials of the department,” said Ashok Kumar Mathur, a resident of Lodhi Colony.

In the order, the government has directed all HODs to install GPS in government vehicles so they can be “tracked” and their “misuse can be prevented”.

Apart from this, the government has also set other guidelines for deployment of vehicles. They have also been told that vehicles from private contractors/ operators should be GPS-enabled.

“It should be ensured that no government vehicle shall run without installation of GPS devices from September 1,” added the order.

