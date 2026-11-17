With an eye on strengthening vehicle emission tests and curbing irregularities such as proxy testing and fraudulent compliance certificates, the Delhi government on Tuesday approved a Rs 5-crore scheme to modernise authorised Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres across the Capital. Under the scheme, the government will provide a one-time financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh for upgrading infrastructure, installing CCTV cameras and standardising testing facilities at the centres. According to officials, the scheme will cover around 500 locations where nearly 827 authorised PUC centres are operating in the city.
“The financial assistance will be used for upgrading PUC centre cabins and testing facilities, improving their external appearance and signboards, streamlining testing-area layouts and installing new CCTV cameras or upgrading existing surveillance systems,” the official said.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said controlling air pollution remained a key priority of the government and that modern infrastructure, transparent testing procedures and effective monitoring were essential to ensuring cleaner air. She said the upgradation would make the PUC testing system more organised, transparent and reliable, according to an official statement.
Only PUC centres authorised by the Delhi government’s Transport Department and meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria will be eligible for the assistance. The funds will have to be utilised exclusively for works approved by the department.
The authorised centres conduct emission tests for petrol, CNG and diesel vehicles and issue PUCCs, as per the Transport Department officials. However, the lack of uniformity in their infrastructure, testing facilities, signboards, external appearance, and monitoring arrangements has made effective supervision difficult.
The Transport department will prescribe the technical specifications and standard designs for the infrastructure and facilities at beneficiary centres. The centres will be required to comply with uniform standards for cabins, testing equipment, signboards, external appearance and CCTV surveillance, the official said.
Inadequate CCTV coverage has also raised concerns over irregularities in the testing process and the improper issuance of certificates, the government said.
The Chief Minister said stronger CCTV surveillance would help monitor the testing process, improve accountability and curb fraudulent practices, while uniform infrastructure would ensure consistency in the functioning of PUC centres across the Capital. The government said the initiative would also help strengthen public confidence in the PUC certification system.