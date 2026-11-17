With an eye on strengthening vehicle emission tests and curbing irregularities such as proxy testing and fraudulent compliance certificates, the Delhi government on Tuesday approved a Rs 5-crore scheme to modernise authorised Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres across the Capital. Under the scheme, the government will provide a one-time financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh for upgrading infrastructure, installing CCTV cameras and standardising testing facilities at the centres. According to officials, the scheme will cover around 500 locations where nearly 827 authorised PUC centres are operating in the city.

“The financial assistance will be used for upgrading PUC centre cabins and testing facilities, improving their external appearance and signboards, streamlining testing-area layouts and installing new CCTV cameras or upgrading existing surveillance systems,” the official said.