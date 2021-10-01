Delhi government can divert ration for home delivery scheme: HC

The Delhi High Court has allowed the Delhi government to curtail supplies of the existing Public Distribution System (PDS) distributors or fair price shop (FSP) owners to divert the same for home delivery of ration in the national capital.

Modifying the March 3 order which restrained the government from stopping or curtailing supply of food grains and flour to existing PDS distributors, the division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh, in an order, asked the government to first issue a communication to each FPS holder about the particulars of ration cardholders who have opted to receive ration at their doorstep and only thereafter decide the supply to not be supplied to them.

The court modified its earlier order after taking note of the government submission that “an overwhelming majority” has opted for supply of ration at their doorstep in the exercise undertaken to seek options from all PDS cardholders — whether they prefer to continue with the existing system of collecting their rations from existing PDS shops or get it home delivered.

The government also told the court that it would necessarily have to curtail supplies to members of the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, which had approached the court, to the extent the ration has to be supplied at the doorstep of people under the new scheme.

The state also said people who opt for doorstep delivery of ration would have the option to once again opt-out and go back to fair price shops at any time.

The court passed the order in a petition filed by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh challenging the tenders issued towards implementation of the Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna which seeks to create the parallel mechanism for distribution of ration under the PDS scheme through private dealers at the doorstep of people.

“In case, the members of the petitioner association seek any further details with regard to the manner in which the options have been called from the ration cardholders, the GNCTD shall provide the relevant record to members of the petitioner association,” reads the court order.

In July, the Bandhua Mukti Morcha through advocate Talha Abdul Rehman had moved an application in the case seeking immediate implementation of the door-to-door ration delivery scheme in the national capital.