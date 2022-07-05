Delhi Government begins process for mass reshuffling of officers

The Delhi Government has begun the process of mass reshuffling of officials of the Delhi Administration Subordinate Services (DASS), Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services (Danics), and ad-hoc Danics, SDMs, Grade-I officers, and all other categories working in a department for more than five or six years, said sources.

According to the sources, about 80 officials are expected to get transferred and moved to other departments from where they are currently posted.

Some of the DASS officials for appointing Grade-I officers have been interviewed for selection to posts in the revenue department as sub-registrars and tehsildars. While some have also been interviewed for other departments, added the sources.

Last week, the Indian Express reported that Delhi Chief Secretary held a meeting in this regard and has also directed all the heads of department (HODs) to submit the list of officers/officials posted in departments for a longer duration. They were also asked to submit the action taken report by July 7.

The vigilance department also wrote a letter to all departments to undertake the exercise at the earliest.

Under this mass reshuffling, all personnel and officials working under one department and those working with the HODs, secretaries or ministers as per their choice for several years will be transferred to other departments.

“Detailed exercise be done for all officials including those working in personal sections of HODs/secretaries for longer duration as it has been observed that some staff come back to the personal section after a break of few months to nullify tenure instructions,” the vigilance department had said earlier in an order.

The last major reshuffle took place last month soon after the appointment of new Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena when about 40 officers were transferred.