Delhi government begins admissions for 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence

Admission applications to the newly formed Schools of Specialized Excellence (SOSEs) run by the Delhi government will open today.

The schools seek to cater to students of Classes 9 to 12 who have a special aptitude and interest in specific domains of study including Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, and High-end 21st Century Skills.

According to a document shared by the department, there will be 1920 seats on offer at 20 STEM schools, 600 at Humanities schools, 600 at High-end 21stCentury Skills schools, and 240 at Performing and Visual Arts schools in this session.

Online applications will be open from today to August 19 on the education department’s website. The aptitude tests on the basis of which admissions will be done will be conducted between August 23 to 29 at these 20 schools or schools near them.

These schools are under the new Delhi Board of School Education and will be offering International Baccalaureate programmes.

According to the education department’s education circular, the curriculum is divided into two parts. A foundational level is common across all the SOSEs comprising languages, basic maths, basic science, personality, perspective, citizenship, Social Science, and so on. The second is the advanced level in accordance with the school’s specialization.

Admissions to these schools are open from students of all recognized schools of Delhi but a minimum of 50% of the seats at these schools have been reserved for students from the Delhi government. “Reservation and age-related eligibility for admission is as per norms of the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi,” states the education circular.

As a minimum eligibility requirement, 60% marks in class VIII are required for admission in class IX in any of these schools. In the case of Performing and Visual Arts schools, the minimum marks requirement may be waived “if the candidate has received the award in any Art form in a competition at zonal or upward level”.

For class XI admission in the STEM schools, applicants need to have scored a minimum of 75% in class X exams.