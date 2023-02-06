‘Unhealthy pattern’ of government authorities not filing status report, cost will be imposed, warns Delhi HC

Hearing a plea on the removal of encroachments in Delhi’s Wazirpur, the Delhi High Court expressed dismay over the “unhealthy pattern” of governmental authorities, state departments and corporations not filing counter-affidavits and status reports as per timelines prescribed by the court.

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh in its January 30 order observed, “The court is constrained to observe that there is an unhealthy pattern of governmental authorities, state departments and corporations not filing the counter-affidavits and status reports as per the timelines prescribed by the court.” As per the last order of the high court in August 2022, both the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the concerned station house officer (SHO) were directed to file an affidavit, which they filed on January 26 and January 28, respectively.

The high court went on to observe that “usually all the governmental authorities, despite specific directions, are unable to file the affidavits within the specified time schedule and choose to do so only within the same just one or two days before the date of hearing”. The court clarified that “costs” would be imposed if the time schedule for pleadings fixed by the high court is not adhered to.

The high court was hearing a plea concerning removal of encroachments in Wazirpur wherein the MCD was directed to ensure that all encroachments existing on the road in question are removed in accordance with law and was further directed to file an affidavit “specifically disclosing whether the road in question has been rid of all encroachments and whether further steps remain to be taken”.

In the previous hearing, the MCD had argued that after carrying out the encroachment drive, it had addressed various letters to the concerned SHO requiring him to ensure that fresh encroachments are not made. “The grievance of the corporation is that those communications have gone unheeded by the concerned SHO,” the court had noted, pursuant to which Delhi Police’s counsel had submitted that the SHO will be instructed to provide all assistance to the MCD to ensure that “no fresh encroachments are made once the drive for their removal is completed by the MCD”. The high court had directed the SHO to also file an affidavit on the same.

The MCD’s affidavit said that after the encroachments were removed, the assistant commissioner of police (North West) was issued a letter to ensure that no further encroachment or illegal construction takes place and a strict watch is kept.

The high court, relying on its previous order, said that it is very clear that the MCD and local police are both placed under collective duty and obligation to ensure that the public roads are made clear of encroachment and illegal structures. “It is usually seen that even if the demolition or encroachment removal takes place, the local police does not thereafter ensure that no fresh encroachments are made. Moreover, the malba (debris) in the area is left lying as it is which inconveniences the public. Whenever unauthorised construction and encroachments are removed, cleaning up of the said area is an obligation of the MCD, which they have to undertake without fail. The SHO of the concerned area would also be responsible to ensure that no further unauthorised construction is made out after encroachments are removed,” the high court observed.

The high court thereafter directed MCD Assistant Commissioner, Keshav Puram Zone, representatives of the petitioner association Wazirpur Bartan Nirmata Sangh and the concerned SHO to conduct a joint inspection of the area and file a joint status report thereafter. The high court said, “This shall be the last and final opportunity to the assistant commissioner, Keshav Puram Zone, MCD, as also to the concerned SHO to ensure that there are no more encroachments in the area failing which the action would be liable to be taken against these officials personally.”

The MCD submitted that further action is already planned on February 9 and 10, pursuant to which the high court directed that the joint inspection will take place on February 9 at 11.30 pm. The high court further directed that the said “comprehensive status report” shall be filed at least one week “before” the next date of hearing, failing which the concerned MCD divisional commissioner and SHO will remain present in the court on the next date of hearing. The matter is next listed on April 10.