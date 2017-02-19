Delhi government asks departments to update websites regularly

A screen grab of the website of the Delhi Government. A screen grab of the website of the Delhi Government.

The Delhi government has directed all its departments to update official websites on a regular basis, a move intended to provide updated information about the government’s works to Delhiites. The Information Technology Department has issued a circular to all department heads, principal secretaries and secretaries, following complaints that most departments were not updating content. As per the circular, “old and irrelevant” information should be removed from the departments’ websites. The matter was also discussed at a recent meeting of department heads with the Chief Secretary. A senior official said that for general public, apart from the media, department websites are a main source of information about the works done by the government and that it is necessary to update websites of departments regularly.

“It has come to the notice of the Department of Information Technology that some departments of Govt. of NCT of Delhi are not updating their contents of their websites on regular basis.

“All HoDs are hereby requested to ensure that contents in the website of departments are updated regularly and old and irrelevant information shall be removed from website,” the circular stated.

Earlier this month, the Delhi unit of the Congress had accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of “shutting down” its official website on its second anniversary so as to prevent the people from checking on its claims of development.

“(Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal ensured that on the 2nd anniversary of AAP http://www.delhi.gov.in is down. Why? So that false claims go unchallenged,” Maken had said.

