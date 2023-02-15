NDMC official says Arvind Kejriwal doing ‘cheap politics’ over staff regularisation; Govt says ‘never sought any credit’

Days after the regularisation of 4,500 contractual employees by it, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s colleagues in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) accused him of trying to ‘steal credit’ for the development on the basis of ‘well-timed official letters’ to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

On its part, the Delhi government contended that Kejriwal had “never sought any credit” and had in fact merely sought to “thank the Union Home Minister” for his approval.

The Council’s vice-chairperson, Satish Upadhyay, said the grant of permanent employee status to Regular Muster Roll (RMR) employees of the NDMC was an issue that had the Lutyens Delhi civic body had been confronting for, and seeking a solution to, for a decade.

“It is the RMR employees’ unions which have written hundreds of such letters demanding permanent status for around a decade; the real credit belongs to them. This is just another instance of the chief minister’s cheap politics,” Upadhyay alleged.

“The chief minister, who happens to be an ex-officio member of the NDMC just because he is the elected MLA from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, wants to take credit because he has written two letters in support of the demand – with the last of these two days after he chanced upon the information that the Union Home Minister had approved the proposal,” Upadhyay said.

“The proposal is cleared by the Centre on the fourth and the Chief Minister writes a ‘reminder’ to the Union Home Minister on the seventh and then seeks credit in another letter on the eighth,” he alleged.

“If he really wants to get credit for something, there are 40,000 employees in various departments of the Delhi government who have been waiting for regularisation for years whose plight he should focus on removing,” Upadhyay added.

According to the NDMC’s records regarding the file movement of the proposal, the Council had recommended reinstating abolished or upgraded posts in its ranks and the regularisation of the RMRs against these posts on August 23, 2018, and forwarded it to the Union Ministry of Home Ministry (MHA) on September 6.

The MHA returned the proposal with certain observations on September 29 and the proposal, after the required rectification, was sent to the ministry again on December 27. The MHA sought more clarifications on June 11, 2019, which were provided the next day.

Over the next three years, the proposal was subjected to more and more scrutiny, assessed by several government departments and clarified on around a dozen occasions before the file was cleared by the Union home secretary followed by Shah’s nod on February 4 this year, according to NDMC records.

On February 7, Kejriwal wrote to Shah urging him to “regularise around 4500 employees of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC)” and urging him to approve the Recruitment Rules of Group ‘C’ posts in NDMC for grant of permanent employee status to RMR employees.

“The proposal for speedy approval for Recruitment Rules of Group ‘C’ posts has been sent several times, yet the demand for regularisation of employees has not yet been met by the Centre. It has become difficult for non-permanent employees to run their household on a meagre salary, and therefore for the sake of humanity these employees should be made permanent,” Kejriwal wrote.

The following day, on February 8, the Delhi government, in a statement, said, “Thanks to the personal efforts of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the jobs of about 4500 RMR employees and doctors of NDMC have finally been regularised.”

The NDMC, according to the statement, “under the leadership” of the Delhi CM had “passed a proposal to regularise these jobs in 2019” and written three letters to Shah over the issue in addition to requesting him to clear the file. Kejriwal, the statement added, had met erstwhile Union home minister Rajnath Singh as well as Shah in this regard.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah has now written a letter to CM Arvind Kejriwal informing him about the regularisation of the employees. Upon learning about this, Arvind Kejriwal thanked the Union Home Minister. It is noteworthy that after the initiative of the Delhi CM, around 4500 RMR workers will be able to get permanent jobs,” the statement added.

When asked for comment, a Delhi government official said the matter was not political in the least for the chief minister who had “not sought credit at all”.