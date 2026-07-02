Delhi government approves annual fellowship programmes in archives and archaeology

Officials said the schemes are expected to contribute to the long-term preservation of the Capital’s documentary and archaeological heritage while expanding research on lesser-known aspects of the city’s history.
The Delhi government has approved two new annual research fellowship programmes, in archives and archaeology, aimed at strengthening documentation, conservation and academic research on the national capital’s heritage.
The ‘Research Fellowship in Archives’ and ‘Research Fellowship in Archaeology’ schemes will be implemented by the departments of Delhi Archives and Archaeology, respectively.
Under the archives fellowship, the government will engage 15 researchers every year for a one-year term — 10 Senior Research Fellows (SRFs), who will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000, and five Junior Research Fellows (JRFs) who will get Rs 25,000 a month.
The archives fellowship will include research in seven areas: records management, conservation and preservation of archival material, digitisation of records, dissemination of information and data, micro-filming and reprography, research and publication, and oriental languages, particularly Urdu and Persian. Fellows will use rare manuscripts, maps, photographs and administrative records to study themes, ranging from Delhi’s institutional history and urban expansion to environmental history, festivals, cinema and social life.
The archaeology fellowship will support 12 researchers annually — three SRFs each in archaeology and conservation, and three JRFs in both disciplines. Senior fellows will receive a stipend of Rs 50,000 a month, while junior fellows will get Rs 25,000 a month.
Research under the archaeology scheme will cover topics such as the earliest settlements in the Delhi Ridge and Yamuna basin, the Painted Grey Ware and Northern Black Polished Ware cultures, early historic Delhi, trade routes, archaeology of the Yamuna floodplain, conservation of Delhi monuments, digital conservation, heritage conservation and climate change, public archaeology and community engagement, and encroachment and heritage preservation.
According to the government, the programmes are intended to build a skilled pool of professionals in archival science, archaeology and heritage conservation while promoting modern research methods, digitisation and conservation technologies. Researchers will also be encouraged to publish their findings and organise exhibitions and outreach programmes to improve public engagement with Delhi’s historical and archaeological legacy.
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Officials said the schemes are expected to contribute to the long-term preservation of the Capital’s documentary and archaeological heritage while expanding research on lesser-known aspects of the city’s history.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More