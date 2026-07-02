Delhi government approves annual fellowship programmes in archives and archaeology

Officials said the schemes are expected to contribute to the long-term preservation of the Capital’s documentary and archaeological heritage while expanding research on lesser-known aspects of the city’s history.

The Delhi government has approved two new annual research fellowship programmes, in archives and archaeology, aimed at strengthening documentation, conservation and academic research on the national capital’s heritage.

The ‘Research Fellowship in Archives’ and ‘Research Fellowship in Archaeology’ schemes will be implemented by the departments of Delhi Archives and Archaeology, respectively.

Under the archives fellowship, the government will engage 15 researchers every year for a one-year term — 10 Senior Research Fellows (SRFs), who will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000, and five Junior Research Fellows (JRFs) who will get Rs 25,000 a month.

The archives fellowship will include research in seven areas: records management, conservation and preservation of archival material, digitisation of records, dissemination of information and data, micro-filming and reprography, research and publication, and oriental languages, particularly Urdu and Persian. Fellows will use rare manuscripts, maps, photographs and administrative records to study themes, ranging from Delhi’s institutional history and urban expansion to environmental history, festivals, cinema and social life.