Delhi government approves 270-km road strengthening project worth Rs 658 crore

The Delhi government approved Rs 657.99 crore to strengthen and repair 270 km of roads across the Capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday, adding that the project would focus on improving durability, road safety and construction quality.

The projects were cleared at a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee chaired by Gupta on Wednesday. The project will cover 270.63 km of roads in East, North and South Delhi and are targeted for completion by October, an official said.

Of the total approved outlay, Rs 147.08 crore has been earmarked for strengthening 58.292 km of roads in the East Maintenance Zone. Another Rs 247.31 crore will be spent on 104.42 km of roads in the North Maintenance Zone, while Rs 263.61 crore has been approved for 107.92 km in the South Maintenance Zone, officials said.