Delhi government plans to appoint transaction advisor to assess land, building assets

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Delhi government is planning to engage a professional transaction advisor to conduct a comprehensive assessment of its land and building assets, which can be redeveloped and commercially utilised.
According to officials, the aim is to assess the existing assets and redevelop it for optimal commercial utilisation. “It will also help in identification of revenue-enhancement opportunities and development of financially viable models for under-utilised assets,” said an official.
These assets include Varunalaya/Jhandewalan office premises as well as residential housing at Haiderpur and Lajpat Nagar.
“The objective is to unlock the value of DJB’s existing assets and generate additional sustainable revenue without compromising operational requirements,” said the official.
The government, through the IT department, had developed a portal named Delhi Asset Management Information System (DAMIS) — a centralised, updated, digital and GIS enabled repository of all government owned land and properties.
Under this, the government urged all its departments to submit details of land parcels and properties under them so that it can use the same to build schools and hospitals, among others. Various departments have already uploaded details of nearly 14,000 properties on the DAMIS, said officials.
Departments were also asked to submit details on type of ownership — acquired, transferred, leased or freehold — the current status of the asset (in use, vacant, damaged, under repairs, etc.), including its use (industrial, commercial, residential), land use as per the Delhi Master Plan and whether a boundary wall exists in the area.
Further, departments have been asked to submit the size of the land in square metre, and if there is a building, details regarding its built-up area, plinth area, year of construction and type of construction.
Also, encumbrance status — whether the land is free from encumbrance, encroached or under litigation — has been sought. Details on the shape of the plot, demarcation status, road connectivity or distance from the nearest road, custodian of the land, and any currently proposed development plans have also been requested, officials said.
According to officials, DAMIS allows departments and agencies to easily enter details of land parcels and properties, generate customized reports and use high-resolution satellite imagery to create GIS based maps for spatial visualisation and analysis. Over 100 departments, offices, institutions and other entities come under the Delhi Government.
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