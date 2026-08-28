Delhi government plans to appoint transaction advisor to assess land, building assets

Various departments have already uploaded details of nearly 14,000 properties on the DAMIS, said officials. (File Photo)

Delhi government is planning to engage a professional transaction advisor to conduct a comprehensive assessment of its land and building assets, which can be redeveloped and commercially utilised.

According to officials, the aim is to assess the existing assets and redevelop it for optimal commercial utilisation. “It will also help in identification of revenue-enhancement opportunities and development of financially viable models for under-utilised assets,” said an official.

These assets include Varunalaya/Jhandewalan office premises as well as residential housing at Haiderpur and Lajpat Nagar.

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“The objective is to unlock the value of DJB’s existing assets and generate additional sustainable revenue without compromising operational requirements,” said the official.