Delhi government announces Rs 5,000 relief, other steps for migrant workers

The order states that a committee of officers is to be constituted to ensure the welfare of daily wagers and migrant workers. The committee is tasked with ensuring that food, water, shelter, clothing and medication are made available to workers. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi government has announced Rs 5,000 relief for registered construction workers in the national capital. The relief is part of a slew of steps that will be taken to help migrant workers and daily wagers, many of whom are leaving the city fearing loss of livelihood, after the government announced a six-day lockdown to arrest the spread of Covid cases in Delhi.

There are a total of 1,71,861 registered workers but registration will be kept open and newly registered workers will be covered too, stated the order.

Food, shelter and other necessities

The order states that a committee of officers is to be constituted to ensure the welfare of daily wagers and migrant workers. The committee is tasked with ensuring that food, water, shelter, clothing and medication are made available to workers. Those workers at construction sites are to be provided with food, shelter and other medications, too.

“For the purpose of providing food, the contractors providing mid-day meals to school children in government and MCD schools, should be utilised,” stated the order.

The funds from Delhi Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBCWWB) will be utilised for the same. It further stated, “Finance Department, GNCTD shall arrange adequate funds, if required, in addition to the funds available with the Delhi Building And Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for ensuring Overall welfare of and for providing the aforesaid basic amenities and other necessities to the migrant workers, daily wagers, construction workers in compliance with the directions of the Hon’ble Delhi High Court.”

A second order throws light on how these steps will be implemented. The Board is to share a consolidated list of construction sites and workers with the Divisional Commissioner, Revenue Department. The education department has allocated 39 mid-day-meal suppliers in 11 districts. Further, the health department will link construction sites with dispensaries. Manpower will be deployed at construction sites by the district authorities.

Helpline

A 24×7 helpline number will be set up by the board and will function as a grievance redressal cell. The helpline number will be messaged to all registered construction workers on their registered mobile numbers. Appropriate action will be taken by the board based on the complaint.

“For instance if the DBOCWW receives a distress call in respect of non-provision of ration/food supplies, the same shall be communicated to the concerned area SDMs/officers of Revenue Department for further prompt action,” reads the order.