PUCC enforcement drive from Oct 1, says Delhi Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Maintaining that temporary measures taken only during winter would not be enough to address Delhi’s pollution problem, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that the government will launch an enforcement drive against vehicles with invalid Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) from October 1.

Gupta, who inaugurated a five-lane Automated Testing Station (ATS) in Burari — with a capacity to test one lakh vehicles a year — said modernising vehicle testing is part of a “year-round” approach to tackling pollution issues in the Capital.

“Temporary measures taken only during winter would not be enough to address Delhi’s pollution problem. The government has taken pollution control up as a continuous, year-round process and is working simultaneously across areas, including transport, expansion of green cover, electric mobility, waste management and technology-based monitoring,” she said in a statement.