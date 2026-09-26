PUCC enforcement drive from Oct 1, says Delhi Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

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Maintaining that temporary measures taken only during winter would not be enough to address Delhi’s pollution problem, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that the government will launch an enforcement drive against vehicles with invalid Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) from October 1.
Gupta, who inaugurated a five-lane Automated Testing Station (ATS) in Burari — with a capacity to test one lakh vehicles a year — said modernising vehicle testing is part of a “year-round” approach to tackling pollution issues in the Capital.
“Temporary measures taken only during winter would not be enough to address Delhi’s pollution problem. The government has taken pollution control up as a continuous, year-round process and is working simultaneously across areas, including transport, expansion of green cover, electric mobility, waste management and technology-based monitoring,” she said in a statement.
“Pollution does not remain confined to any one boundary and Delhi-NCR’s air quality is affected by several areas, but it is the government’s responsibility to take the necessary concrete steps to reduce pollution in Delhi,” she added.
“We want to ensure that every person in Delhi gets clean air to breathe. This enforcement will be done to check whether the PUCCs are valid. Delhi government is working round the year to reduce air pollution; this is one step towards that,” the CM said.
This is the third such ATS to begin operations in Delhi. Similar stations were inaugurated in Nand Nagri and Tekhand earlier this year. Transport Minister Pankaj Singh had then said that with this, Delhi’s total automated vehicle testing capacity stands at over 2.5 lakh vehicles annually.
According to a Delhi government statement, the Burari facility will be able to test 40,000 heavy motor vehicles and 60,000 light motor vehicles annually. Gupta said the ATS inaugurated in Burari was one one of the country’s biggest.
“The five-lane facility is an important step towards making vehicle fitness testing scientific, transparent and technology-driven. Fitness tests will be carried out through a fully automated process, covering parameters such as braking efficiency, suspension performance, headlight condition, side-slip, emission levels and the underside of vehicles,” it added.
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