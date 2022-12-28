Delhi government allows post-mortems after sunset

The Delhi government on Tuesday approved conducting post-mortems of dead bodies even after sunset, except in certain suspicious cases, calling it a “landmark reform”.

The move will not only help the deceased’s relatives, who often have to wait a long time to receive the dead body, but also encourage organ donation and transplantation, said officials in the state health department.

On Tuesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia directed officials of the health department to conduct post-mortems even at night in hospitals with adequate facilities. He also asked the hospital in-charges to ensure all necessary infrastructure at the post-mortem house.

“Due to the availability of post-mortem facilities at night, people in Delhi will not have to wait long for the post-mortem of the dead bodies. This will give a lot of relief to the relatives of the deceased. However, in the case of deaths where there is suspicion of murder, suicide, rape, or foul play, a provision has been made to examine the dead bodies only during the day,” said Sisodia.

Sisodia said that the Delhi government had sent a proposal to the Government of India for approval to conduct post-mortems in hospitals after sunset. Such post-mortems will be carried out in hospitals with adequate facilities to conduct them on a regular basis. Post-mortem cases related to organ donation will be done on a priority basis, he added.

Earlier, the dead bodies were kept in a mortuary at night and bereaved relatives had to wait to claim and bury the body.

Sisodia said that to avoid any doubt or confusion, a video recording of all post-mortems will be done throughout the night and it will be preserved for future reference for legal purposes.

“Apart from friends and relatives of the deceased, this new process will also promote organ donation and transplantation, as organs can be retrieved within a stipulated time after the procedure,” he added.