Delhi government allocates Rs 25 crore for Chatth Puja celebrations: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday announced the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has allocated Rs 25 crore for the Chhath Puja celebrations and arrangements at 1,100 sites across the national capital.

“The people could not celebrate any festivities for last two years due to Covid pandemic and lockdown, but the government is planning Chatth Puja on a big scale this year as things are getting back to normal. The Chhath Puja was earlier celebrated in a very small scale, but the puja is being celebrated on a bigger level since our government has been formed,” said Kejriwal, adding that his government has allocated Rs 25 crore for the Chhath Puja celebrations and arrangements.

The Chief Minister said that the Chhath Puja was celebrated at 69 places before the AAP came to power in 2014 and the then government allocated a budget of just Rs 2.5 crore.

“It will be big this time. The people have been caged inside their houses for the last two years. It will be celebrated at 1,100 places across the city this year and the entire cost will be borne by the government,” he added.

Kejriwal further said the government will make all arrangements from police security to water and power backup arrangements. “Delhi Police will provide security arrangements to prevent any kind of untoward incidents and others arrangements like health, ambulance services, power back up and etc. will be arranged. CCTV camera and LED screens will also be installed across all sites,” he added.

Kejriwal appealed to the public to follow and adhere to Covid rules and appropriate behaviour and wear masks even though the masks fines has been lifted. “The intensity of the cases may have come down, but Covid is still present. I appeal to the public to follow Covid guidelines and appropriate behaviour. Fines on not wearing masks has been lifted, but please do wear masks and follow the Covid guidelines,” he said.