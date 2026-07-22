Delhi government to propose alignment of police station jurisdiction with 13 reconstituted revenue districts

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The Delhi government is planning to move a proposal with the Centre to align jurisdictions of police stations with the 13 reconstituted revenue districts in the city to ensure better services, said officials.
The government reconstituted the revenue districts last year. “There are 11 police districts. The government is planning to move a proposal for their expansion to 13. Discussions are currently underway,” said a government official.
The Centre, meanwhile, has amended the Fourteenth Schedule of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, to formally align the names of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) zones with the new revenue district nomenclature.
Through a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Fourteenth Schedule of the Act has been revised, notifying the updated details of MCD wards and their corresponding zones, said officials.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the amendment to the Fourteenth Schedule of the Act will help strengthen coordination between Delhi’s Revenue administration and the municipal corporation.
“A uniform nomenclature for administrative areas will improve coordination among departments, enable more effective implementation of government schemes and make it easier for Delhi’s citizens to access public services. The move reinforces the Prime Minister’s broader vision of making citizens’ lives easier through technology, better coordination and good governance,” Gupta said.
The Delhi government in December last year notified and created 39 sub-divisions/tehsils and 13 revenue districts in the NCT of Delhi. These were aligned with the 12 zones of the MCD, the NDMC and the Delhi Cantonment area.
“Keeping administrative efficiency and public convenience in view, the names of the existing MCD zones have now been formally aligned with the new revenue district nomenclature. The revised Fourteenth Schedule lists all 250 MCD wards along with their respective zones. Accordingly, the 12 MCD zones are now listed as Outer North, North, North-West, Central North, Old Delhi, Central, West, South-West, South-East, South, East and North-East,” the Chief Minister’s Office said.
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