Delhi government to propose alignment of police station jurisdiction with 13 reconstituted revenue districts

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the amendment to the Fourteenth Schedule of the Act will help strengthen coordination between Delhi’s Revenue administration and the municipal corporation. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi government is planning to move a proposal with the Centre to align jurisdictions of police stations with the 13 reconstituted revenue districts in the city to ensure better services, said officials.

The government reconstituted the revenue districts last year. “There are 11 police districts. The government is planning to move a proposal for their expansion to 13. Discussions are currently underway,” said a government official.

The Centre, meanwhile, has amended the Fourteenth Schedule of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, to formally align the names of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) zones with the new revenue district nomenclature.

Through a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Fourteenth Schedule of the Act has been revised, notifying the updated details of MCD wards and their corresponding zones, said officials.