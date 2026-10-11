Delhi government acts against 1,046 properties after Satya Niketan building collapse

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In a major crackdown on illegal construction and unsafe buildings in the Capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken action against 1,046 properties between September 6 and October 10. Directions were issued by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the wake of concerns over building safety after a building collapsed in South West Delhi’s Satya Niketan last month, claiming seven lives.
According to the government, while 282 of these properties were sealed, 47 dangerous buildings were demolished, as part of the ongoing exercise to address structural risks and enforce building regulations.
The five-storey building in Satya Niketan that was being operated as a paying guest (PG) accommodation for students in a dilapidated condition and construction work was being carried out in the basement.
Officials said the enforcement drive covering all 12 MCD zones aims to prevent accidents by targeting unauthorised construction and structures posing a threat to public safety. “Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed the civic body to sustain and accelerate the campaign, stressing that there will be no compromise on citizen safety,” an official said.
The South Zone recorded demolition action against 121 properties, followed by Shahdara North at 115 and Rohini at 158. Action was also taken against 62 properties in Narela, 63 in Civil Lines, 61 in Keshavpuram, 87 in City-SP Zone, 85 in Karol Bagh, 87 in Shahdara South, 87 in West Zone, 45 in Najafgarh and 75 in Central Zone.
Also, 87 properties were sealed in City-SP Zone, 41 each in Shahdara North and South Zone, 27 in Shahdara South, 23 in West Zone, 20 in Keshavpuram, 18 in Central Zone, 11 in Karol Bagh, eight in Civil Lines, three in Najafgarh, two in Rohini and one in Narela.
As part of action against hazardous structures, 13 dangerous buildings were demolished in Karol Bagh, eight each in Civil Lines, City-SP Zone and West Zone, two each in Narela, Rohini, Keshavpuram and South Zone, and one each in Shahdara South and Najafgarh. No demolition of dangerous buildings was recorded in Shahdara North or Central Zone during the period.
Meanwhile, in Seemapuri, where a building collapse recently killed at least four people, one unsafe building was demolished. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) also issued notices to three other houses in the area.
The objective, CM Gupta has emphasised, is to ensure compliance with building regulations, identify potentially hazardous structures and reduce the risk of accidents.
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