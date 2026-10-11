Delhi government acts against 1,046 properties after Satya Niketan building collapse

The five-storey building in Satya Niketan that was being operated as a paying guest (PG) accommodation for students (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

In a major crackdown on illegal construction and unsafe buildings in the Capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken action against 1,046 properties between September 6 and October 10. Directions were issued by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the wake of concerns over building safety after a building collapsed in South West Delhi’s Satya Niketan last month, claiming seven lives.

According to the government, while 282 of these properties were sealed, 47 dangerous buildings were demolished, as part of the ongoing exercise to address structural risks and enforce building regulations.

The five-storey building in Satya Niketan that was being operated as a paying guest (PG) accommodation for students in a dilapidated condition and construction work was being carried out in the basement.