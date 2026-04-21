To strengthen medical education, Delhi government proposes 108 PG, DNB and fellowships seats

The expansion of PG, DNB, and fellowship seats is a significant step towards boosting Delhi’s healthcare ecosystem, the minister said. (Credits: Pexels)

In an effort to strengthen medical education and healthcare delivery across the Capital, the Delhi government has proposed a total of 108 postgraduate (PG), Diplomate of National Board (DNB), and fellowship seats across 10 institutions, said Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.

The expansion of PG, DNB, and fellowship seats is a significant step towards boosting Delhi’s healthcare ecosystem, the minister said.

“These seats will help in training a robust pool of highly skilled and specialised doctors, ensuring better patient care and improved health outcomes for the people of Delhi,” Singh added.

The proposed seats are distributed across 10 Delhi Government medical and teaching institutions such as Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital (BSAMC), Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS), Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital and Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI).