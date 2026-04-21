To strengthen medical education, Delhi government proposes 108 PG, DNB and fellowships seats

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In an effort to strengthen medical education and healthcare delivery across the Capital, the Delhi government has proposed a total of 108 postgraduate (PG), Diplomate of National Board (DNB), and fellowship seats across 10 institutions, said Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.
The expansion of PG, DNB, and fellowship seats is a significant step towards boosting Delhi’s healthcare ecosystem, the minister said.
“These seats will help in training a robust pool of highly skilled and specialised doctors, ensuring better patient care and improved health outcomes for the people of Delhi,” Singh added.
The proposed seats are distributed across 10 Delhi Government medical and teaching institutions such as Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital (BSAMC), Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS), Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital and Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI).
To ensure a balanced push across multiple streams of the specialisation, officials said, 67 seats are allotted for MD/MS programmes, 36 seats for DNB courses, and 5 fellowship positions.
Among the institutions, MAMC has been allocated 35 Doctor of Medicine/Master of Surgery (MD/MS) seats, while BSAMC has received 24 MD/MS seats.
Meanwhile, IGMC has been allotted 18 DNB seats, and Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital 8 DNB seats. Further, GTB has been allocated 2 DNB seats along with 3 fellowship positions, while UCMS, in association with GTB Hospital, has received 4 MD/MS seats.
Additionally, Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital has been allotted 2 DNB seats, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital has received 4 DNB seats, and Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital got 2 DNB seats. DSCI has been allocated 4 MD/MS seats along with 2 fellowship positions.
Recently, the department has moved a proposal to merge four hospitals in Delhi — GTB Hospital, DSCI, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) — and set up an autonomous multispeciality advanced facility similar to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
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