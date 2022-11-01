Delhi sees ‘good’ and ‘severe’ air days this year in October

The air quality in October this year has seen both extremes, oscillating between ‘good’ at the start of the month and ‘severe’ at the end.

The average AQI for the month of October this year was 210, worse than the 173 recorded in October last year, but better than the average AQI for the month of October from 2016 to 2020, going by data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Rainfall in October last year and this year has contributed to keeping the air relatively clean at the start of the month.

The city has recorded no ‘severe’ air days in October this year and the past two years. In contrast, October 2019 recorded two ‘severe’ air days in October. October 2016 recorded as many as three ‘severe’ air days, followed by one each in October 2017 and 2018.

The best AQI recorded in October this year was 44 on October 10, while the worst was 397 on October 29. October this year recorded seven ‘very poor’ air days beginning from October 24 onwards. In contrast, the rainfall towards the end of the month last year meant that the city recorded no ‘very poor’ air days in October last year.

The AQI on Monday was 392, in the ‘very poor’ category. A forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Monday said that the AQI is likely to deteriorate and remain in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ category on Tuesday. The contribution of stubble burning to PM2.5 levels in Delhi was 22% on Monday, according to the SAFAR forecasting system.

At 8 pm on Monday, the 24-hour average AQI at 20 out of 35 monitoring stations in the city was in the ‘severe’ category, going by data from the CPCB dashboard. At 14 monitoring stations, the AQI was ‘very poor’, while it was ‘poor’ at one station.