Delhi: Good samaritan law remains only on paper

A report on the implementation of the 2016 Good Samaritan Law (GSL), looking to protect bystanders coming to the aid of victims of road accidents, has seen widespread non-implementation in the capital, a new report has said.

As per data quoted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, in 2016, there were 7,375 road crashes in Delhi which left 1,591 dead and 7,154 injured, making it the city with the second-highest road crashes in the world and the highest number of road crash deaths in the country.

In 2017, the number of such deaths in the city was 1,584, according to Delhi Traffic Police data. The report cites the Law Commission as stating that 50% of deaths could have been prevented had the victims received rapid assistance. However, bystanders — the primary way to ensure immediate assistance — are reluctant to offer aid due to fear of police harrassment, legal hassles and court appearances, the report states.

The report is based on a survey conducted by Marketing and Research Development Associates (MRDA) for SaveLIFE Foundation, which had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court in 2012 for the protection of bystanders, who come to aid of persons in distress on the road, from procedural hassles.

The GSL was instituted in 2016, with the SC approving guidelines and SOPs issued by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, which allowed for such bystanders to leave immediately after offering assistance, without being made to participate in questioning or sharing their personal details. It also states that they shall not be liable for any civil or criminal liability.