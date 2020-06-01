Delhi Golf Club’s F&B section shut, over 60 out of jobs

Bedi said the Club has paid employees compensation packages based on wage agreements. Bedi said the Club has paid employees compensation packages based on wage agreements.

The Delhi Golf Club has shut its food and beverage division, citing a high wage bill and “massive losses” over the past few years. This has resulted in over 60 people losing their jobs, some of whom protested against the decision outside the club Sunday.

The decision, Delhi Golf Club president R S Bedi, said, was taken after several meetings with staff regarding the wage bill. “We took the final decision on May 25 after several meetings with the staff of the division. The division’s salary bill is huge and the club is haemorrhaging money. Every five years, wage revisions are done and the process was due to be completed by March 2020. We had spoken to staff and told them the club is in a bad financial state because of the wage bill and had sought a helping hand. If we continue with current wages, the club won’t be able to function beyond 3-4 years. Amid the pandemic and lockdown, revenue has been zero but wages, which amount to Rs 60-65 lakh per month for the staff, have been paid.” The Club now plans to outsource the service.

Among the protesters was Mohan Lal, who worked as a supervisor at the F&B division: “I got a message last week that the division is being closed and money will be transferred to us. They are talking about high wages but I worked at the club for 28 years and my salary is around Rs 70,000. They say that a cook is earning Rs 1.25 lakh but do not see that he has worked at the club for 35 years and is about to retire. They are the ones who decided the wages five years ago and now they are saying the wage bill is very high.”

Bedi said the Club has paid employees compensation packages based on wage agreements.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd