Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Fire at Delhi Golf Club office, no injuries

Delhi Fire Services sent four fire tenders to Delhi Golf Club at Dr Zakir Hussain Marg and brought the fire under control within an hour.

delhi golf club fire broke out news, indian expressThe fire started with the office furniture and appliances and later spread to other rooms. (File Representational Photo)
A fire broke out at the Delhi Golf Club office in South Delhi Sunday morning. Delhi Fire Services said nobody was injured, and the fire was controlled within an hour.

Officials said the fire started with the office furniture and appliances and later spread to other rooms.

DFS chief Atul Garg said, “We received a call around 10.25 about the fire at Delhi Golf Club at Dr Zakir Hussain Marg. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.”

The fire was reported on the first floor of the office building. By 10.50 am, the fire personnel brought the fire under control.

Officials said a cooling operation was going on and suspected a short circuit to be the cause of the fire.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 13:13 IST
