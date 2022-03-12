Fire at Northeast Delhi’s Gokulpuri area kills 7; 60 shanties gutted

Seven people, including a 13-year-old boy, died and around 60 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out in Northeast Delhi’s Gokulpuri area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Additional DCP Devesh Mahla said they received a call about the incident at around 1 am. “Our teams immediately reached the spot with all rescue equipment. We also contacted the fire department and they sent 13 fire tenders,” he added.

Officials from the fire department said that it took them around 2 hours to douse the blaze. “We recovered seven charred bodies, including that of three women,” the official added.

Initial investigations showed that the fire might have been caused by a short circuit although the exact cause hasn’t been ascertained yet. Officials said that the fire spread rapidly as large amounts of combustible material was lying around. “We have set up relief camps for the residents and food facilities are in place,” the official added.

The Additional DCP also informed that they were taking appropriate legal action and forensic experts from FSL, Rohini, were also called in.