Delhi goes into six-day lockdown: Here’s what is allowed and what is not

Delhi remained deserted on Sunday owing to the weekend lockdown. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

The Arvind Kejriwal government has shut down Delhi for six days from 10 pm tonight to 5 am next Monday to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Calling the situation in Delhi “grim”, the Chief Minister said, “I hope we won’t have to extend it. I have always opposed measures like lockdown, which cannot end Covid. It can merely slow down the spread of the infection. Over the next six days, we will beef up the medical infrastructure in the city in cooperation with the Centre.”

Delhi has seen close to 23,500 cases in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, Delhi recorded the biggest jump in its daily Covid tally with 25,462 fresh cases. The positivity rate has spiked to alarming levels causing an acute shortage of beds and leaving virtually no ICU beds vacant.

Acknowledging that the lockdown will hit the daily wagers and working class population, Kejriwal said, “I appeal to all migrant workers to stay back. The lockdown will be in force for a brief period.”

Here is what remains open and what stays closed in Delhi for the next six days:

1. Shops selling food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk products, meat and fish, animal fodder, medicines and medical equipment will remain open. Newspaper distribution will also be allowed.

2. Banks, insurance offices and ATMs offices will remain open.

3. Home delivery and takeaway of food by restaurants will be allowed.

4. Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce will be allowed.

5. Telecommunications, internet services, cable services, and IT enabled services will be open.

6. Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets shall remain open.

7. Water supply, power generation, transmission and distribution units and services, cold storage and warehousing services will be open

8. Private security services will be allowed to remain open.

9. Manufacturing units of essential commodities can be open, and factories of non-essential commodities having onsite workers will be allowed.

10. Religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors will be allowed.

11. Delhi government offices and corporations shall remain closed except those involved in essential and emergency services such healthcare and emergency services will be allowed to function.

12. Doctors, healthcare staff, essential workers, officials, journalists, judges, government officials and diplomats can move without restrictions on production of a valid ID proof.

13. Pregnant women, patients, people going for vaccination will be allowed to travel on production of doctor’s prescription or medical papers.

14. People coming from or going to the airport, railway stations or inter-state bus terminals will be allowed on production of tickets.