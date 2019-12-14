Delhi: Given ‘injection’ by chemist, two-year-old dies back home

Police said that during the initial probe, the accused only managed to furnish requisite licence to run the shop, but not any medical degree that allowed him to give any medication to a patient. Police said that during the initial probe, the accused only managed to furnish requisite licence to run the shop, but not any medical degree that allowed him to give any medication to a patient.

A two-year-old girl died after she was allegedly administered “an injection” by a chemist in Shahdara’s GTB Enclave Thursday afternoon. DCP (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said, “The child had been sick for a few days and was taken to the nearby chemist by her mother. The chemist allegedly gave her an injection and by the time the child was back home with her mother, she had began frothing at the mouth.”

While Chandni was declared dead on arrival at GTB Hospital, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the chemist, Manish Kumar, the DCP said.

A police officer said that the chemist was not presented with a prescription by the victim’s mother nor did he have a medical licence to administer injections.

Sharma said, “The post-mortem report will determine what led to the death.”

Police said that during the initial probe, the accused only managed to furnish requisite licence to run the shop, but not any medical degree that allowed him to give any medication to a patient.

Chandni’s mother Sushma (22), a homemaker, said that her child had been sick for a few days due to cold. She said, “She had a fever, a bad cough and a congested chest. On Wednesday, I took her to the chemist next door, and the owner of the shop, Manish, checked her and gave her some medicines.”

A day later, when the child’s condition didn’t improve, Sushma again took her to the chemist on Thursday. “She was given nebulisation and an injection by the chemist and I paid him Rs 100 for that,” said Sushma.

According to Sushma, 30 minutes later, the child, who was home by then, began frothing from the mouth.

“There was blood coming out of her mouth. My brother-in-law called the police and we rushed her to GTB Hospital where I was told she had died,” she said.

The victim’s father Nilesh Kumar (28), a daily wage labourer, said, “We didn’t think she was that sick and that’s why didn’t take her to the hospital.”

