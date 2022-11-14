Inspired by ‘Dexter’, man who killed girlfriend bought fridge to store chopped body parts, fresheners to hide smell: Delhi Police

A 28-year-old man, who killed his live-in partner following an argument in May, cut her body into pieces and disposed of them over the next two to three months in a forest area of the national capital, Delhi Police sources said Monday.

Police have arrested Aftab Poonawala Saturday for killing Shraddha Walkar, 27. Poonawala allegedly told the police he was inspired by the US television crime series Dexter, where the main character, a serial killer, chops up his victims. “He followed what the main character did to chop the body and discard it,” said an officer.

According to police, on May 18, the two got into a fight and the accused strangled the woman. They had been fighting because Walkar wanted him to marry her. “He told us during interrogation that he wanted to silence her, but she died. He initially kept the body at his home for two days,” said a police officer.

According to police sources, Poonawala hacked Walkar’s body and kept the parts in small black polybags. “He bought a new fridge and a saw. He used it to chop the body,” said a source.

To remove the stench of the body from the rented flat in the Chattarpur Pahadi area where they lived for Rs 9,000 a month, Poonawala bought room fresheners, agarbattis or incense sticks, and other items.

He made multiple trips to the Mehrauli area over the next two to three months and emptied the packets with the body parts. “We have been told that he removed the intestines first so that it could decompose easily,” said an officer.

The police said Poonawala, who worked in a call centre in Gurgaon, was arrested after Walkar’s family lodged a case against him. The woman’s family had filed a missing person report in Mumbai after she stopped responding to their calls in May.

The two met on a dating app three years ago. Both belonged to Mumbai and had shifted to Delhi a few months ago. “They left Mumbai after their parents didn’t accept their relationship. There had been some issues and the couple decided to go to Rishikesh for a trip before settling in Delhi,” said the officer.