Delhi girl Kavya Chopra is the female topper in JEE Advanced

Delhi girl Kavya Chopra (17) has emerged as the female topper in the IIT-JEE (Advanced) results announced Friday. She had earlier got 300 out of 300 marks in the IIT-JEE Main exam held in March this year.

In the JEE (Advanced) released Friday, Kavya scored 286 out of 360 marks, with an overall rank of 98. However, she holds the top rank among females.

An alumna of Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, Kavya said she wanted to pursue Computer Science from IIT-Delhi. “I live in Delhi so I think location-wise IIT-Delhi will be convenient for me, and it is one of the best IITs in the country too. And as far as Computer Science goes, I have been very inclined towards Maths ever since I was a kid. So I want to go in that direction and I felt Computer Science came closest to that,” said Kavya, who lives in Rajouri Garden.

Chopra’s interest in Maths stems in part from her mother – a Maths teacher at DPS Vasant Kunj. Her father works as Project Manager at IBM. She also has a younger brother who studies in Class 9.

Chopra scored 97.6% in the CBSE Class 10 exams and participated in several maths and science Olympiads while she was in school.

Despite having consistently performed well in academics, Chopra said she never overexerted herself while preparing for exams and believes those who didn’t clear should not get bogged down.

“I don’t think one needs to study all day, it doesn’t work. One should study as much as they can but do it efficiently. It becomes counterproductive if you study for a longer number of hours because then efficiency is reduced as you go on. I used to study around 7-8 hours a day, not more than that,” she said.

“I’m still trying to figure out what I will do after studying Computer Science. I think it’s okay to take time and figure things out. Everyone in their life at some or the other time faces this roadblock that you’re at a total loss of what you want to do. That’s okay. Even if you haven’t cleared JEE, it’s not the end of the world. There are a lot of opportunities waiting. You can always do well in college,” she said.

Chopra herself had joined BITS Pilani as her back up plan in case she didn’t cleared JEE (Advanced).

For many of her age, social media can be a distraction, but Chopra said she was never “much drawn to it”. She also said the Covid-19 pandemic didn’t affect her preparation. “My teachers at the Allen Career Institute made sure I didn’t suffer any losses during the online preparation. Nothing was lacking,” she said.

Outside of academics, Chopra is interested in books and music. Mystery novels by Agatha Christie and the Nancy drew series are among her favourites.

A total of 41, 862 candidates have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2021, of which 6,452 are females. Mridul Agarwal from Jaipur emerged as the overall topper with Rank 1 in the Common Rank List by scoring 348 out of 360 marks.