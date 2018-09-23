Delhi: Girl found hanging, family says was being stalked

DCP (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said the girl committed suicide on September 19. DCP (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said the girl committed suicide on September 19.

Three days after a 15-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri, police have registered a case of abetment to suicide. According to police, the girl’s family has alleged she was depressed as was being stalked and harassed by a married man who lives in the locality.

DCP (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said the girl committed suicide on September 19. “The family recently found that she was being harassed and stalked. On Saturday, they gave a written complaint, following which we registered a case of abetment to suicide and started a probe.”

Police said the girl’s mother found her hanging from the ceiling fan on September 19. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The girl’s father, in a written complaint submitted on Saturday, said a man from the vicinity would harass his daughter every time she would go to school or for tuition. The girl studied in Class X at a government school.

