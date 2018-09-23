Follow Us:
Sunday, September 23, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Delhi: Girl found hanging, family says was being stalked

Police said the girl's mother found her hanging from the ceiling fan on September 19. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: September 23, 2018 3:36:24 am
delhi girl suicide, delhi girl found hanging, delhi girl stalking, Sultanpuri girl suicide, indian express DCP (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said the girl committed suicide on September 19.

Three days after a 15-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri, police have registered a case of abetment to suicide. According to police, the girl’s family has alleged she was depressed as was being stalked and harassed by a married man who lives in the locality.

DCP (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said the girl committed suicide on September 19. “The family recently found that she was being harassed and stalked. On Saturday, they gave a written complaint, following which we registered a case of abetment to suicide and started a probe.”

Police said the girl’s mother found her hanging from the ceiling fan on September 19. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The girl’s father, in a written complaint submitted on Saturday, said a man from the vicinity would harass his daughter every time she would go to school or for tuition. The girl studied in Class X at a government school.

Must Watch

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How A Disability Rights Activist, Is Making Art More Accessible
Watch Now
How A Disability Rights Activist, Is Making Art More Accessible
Buzzing Now
Advertisement