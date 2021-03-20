Delhi: Girl forced into prostitution, family says police were lax

The girl’s family alleged that two of the accused are their neighbours and that district police didn’t take any action.

Two days after a 12-year-old girl was rescued by Delhi Police from Majnu Ka Tila, the Station House Officer of Southwest Delhi’s Kapashera police station has been sent to district lines for allegedly not conducting a proper investigation in the case.

Police said the minor was allegedly kidnapped on January 22 and forced into prostitution. Though a complaint was lodged at Kapashera police station, the case was solved by the West district. The girl was rescued two months later. The girl’s family alleged that two of the accused are their neighbours and that district police didn’t take any action.

DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, “Initially, there was negligence in the kidnapping case. We have sent SHO Kapashera to district lines. An enquiry will be conducted.”