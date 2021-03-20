scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 19, 2021
Latest news

Delhi: Girl forced into prostitution, family says police were lax

Police said the minor was allegedly kidnapped on January 22 and forced into prostitution. Though a complaint was lodged at Kapashera police station, the case was solved by the West district. The girl was rescued two months later.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 20, 2021 3:03:42 am
Child prostitution, minor prostitution, Delhi forced prostitution cases, Girl forced into prostitution, Delhi Police, Delhi news, Indian expressThe girl’s family alleged that two of the accused are their neighbours and that district police didn’t take any action.

Two days after a 12-year-old girl was rescued by Delhi Police from Majnu Ka Tila, the Station House Officer of Southwest Delhi’s Kapashera police station has been sent to district lines for allegedly not conducting a proper investigation in the case.

Police said the minor was allegedly kidnapped on January 22 and forced into prostitution. Though a complaint was lodged at Kapashera police station, the case was solved by the West district. The girl was rescued two months later. The girl’s family alleged that two of the accused are their neighbours and that district police didn’t take any action.

Click here for more

DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, “Initially, there was negligence in the kidnapping case. We have sent SHO Kapashera to district lines. An enquiry will be conducted.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 19: Latest News

Advertisement
X