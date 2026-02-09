16-year-old Delhi girl dies months after ‘forced acid ingestion’ by husband

The minor girl allegedly married a distant relative in July 2025. Her mother alleged that her husband raped her and forced her to consume acid.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 09:38 AM IST
A picture of Delhi PoliceThe Delhi Police said investigation is underway to verify the allegations and establish the sequence of events (File photo).
A 16-year-old girl who was allegedly forced to consume acid following a dispute with her husband four months ago died at a hospital in East Delhi, the police said Sunday.

According to the police, the minor married a distant relative in July 2025. In October 2025, she was taken to a hospital by her mother, who at the time informed doctors that the girl had consumed acid after a quarrel with her husband.

However, on January 23 this year, the girl’s mother approached the police again, alleging that her daughter was a minor and had been raped by her husband and forced to ingest acid. Following the complaint, the police filed a case and launched an investigation.

The police said the girl did not remain hospitalised after the acid consumption incident and was staying at home. On Saturday, her condition reportedly deteriorated, after which she was taken to the hospital, where she died during treatment.

Officers said the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination, which is awaited. Further investigation is underway to verify the allegations and establish the sequence of events, the police added.

