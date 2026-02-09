16-year-old Delhi girl dies months after ‘forced acid ingestion’ by husband

The Delhi Police said investigation is underway to verify the allegations and establish the sequence of events (File photo).

A 16-year-old girl who was allegedly forced to consume acid following a dispute with her husband four months ago died at a hospital in East Delhi, the police said Sunday.

According to the police, the minor married a distant relative in July 2025. In October 2025, she was taken to a hospital by her mother, who at the time informed doctors that the girl had consumed acid after a quarrel with her husband.

However, on January 23 this year, the girl’s mother approached the police again, alleging that her daughter was a minor and had been raped by her husband and forced to ingest acid. Following the complaint, the police filed a case and launched an investigation.