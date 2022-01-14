Delhi: Suspected explosive device found in Ghazipur market, bomb disposal squad at site

The Delhi Police and several intelligence agencies Friday went into a tizzy after locals found a suspicious box in East Delhi’s Ghazipur market. The NSG’s bomb disposal squad has been pressed into service. Fire tenders are also at the spot.

A senior official said they received a call at around 10 am that a suspicious bag was found in the market. “A fire tender was sent to the spot and police officials also reached. They found that it was an iron box and they called the NSG’s bomb disposal squad,” the official said. Police personnel of the special cell were also at the spot.