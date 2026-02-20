Seamless travel in NCR: 4 Delhi Metro stations to serve as interchanges on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor
Delhi Metro interchange stations: With the commissioning of the entire 82.15 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, the route will provide interchange facilities with four stations of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). At present, only 55 km stretch between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South is operational, offering three Metro interchanges – Ghaziabad, Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar.
Once the entire corridor becomes operational, a fourth interchange at Sarai Kale Khan will be added, taking the total number of Delhi Metro connectivity points to four: Ghaziabad, Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan.
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor Inauguration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 5 km section between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Station and a 21 km section between Meerut South and Modipuram, marking the completion of entire Namo Bharat corridor.
Sarai Kale Khan, the originating station of the corridor, is one of the four Namo Bharat stations to be commissioned with this inauguration. It is strategically located as a major multi-modal hub, seamlessly connecting Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT, and Ring Road.
Other three more Namo Bharat stations, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram being commissioned are in Meerut.
Namo Bharat-Delhi Metro integrated QR ticketing system
NCRTC has signed an MoU with DMRC to provide an integrated ticketing system whereas commuters can book QR code tickets for both Namo Bharat and Delhi Metro services by using Mobile Apps of either of these systems.
NCRTC-Indian Railways integrated QR ticketing system
NCRTC has also signed an MoU with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) to launch a seamless ticketing system, where Namo Bharat commuters can now book Indian Railways tickets directly by clicking the IRCTC icon available on the Namo Bharat app.
Similarly, IRCTC passengers, after booking a train ticket with Delhi as their destination, can conveniently book Namo Bharat tickets by opening their booking details on the IRCTC Rail Connect app and clicking the NCRTC icon. This ensures end-to-end functional integration between the two platforms.
