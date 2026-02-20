Seamless travel in NCR: 4 Delhi Metro stations to serve as interchanges on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor

Delhi Metro interchange stations: With the commissioning of the entire 82.15 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, the route will provide interchange facilities with four stations of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). At present, only 55 km stretch between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South is operational, offering three Metro interchanges – Ghaziabad, Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Once the entire corridor becomes operational, a fourth interchange at Sarai Kale Khan will be added, taking the total number of Delhi Metro connectivity points to four: Ghaziabad, Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor Inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 5 km section between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Station and a 21 km section between Meerut South and Modipuram, marking the completion of entire Namo Bharat corridor.