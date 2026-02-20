Seamless travel in NCR: 4 Delhi Metro stations to serve as interchanges on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor

Delhi Metro interchange stations: At present, only 55 km stretch between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South is operational, offering three Metro interchanges - Ghaziabad, Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readFeb 20, 2026 08:41 PM IST
Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor will integrate with four Delhi Metro stations (Image generated using AI)Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor will integrate with four Delhi Metro stations (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Delhi Metro interchange stations: With the commissioning of the entire 82.15 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, the route will provide interchange facilities with four stations of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). At present, only 55 km stretch between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South is operational, offering three Metro interchanges – Ghaziabad, Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Once the entire corridor becomes operational, a fourth interchange at Sarai Kale Khan will be added, taking the total number of Delhi Metro connectivity points to four: Ghaziabad, Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan.

Also Read | 82 km in less than 1 hour: Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor set for full opening soon

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor Inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 5 km section between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Station and a 21 km section between Meerut South and Modipuram, marking the completion of entire Namo Bharat corridor.

Sarai Kale Khan, the originating station of the corridor, is one of the four Namo Bharat stations to be commissioned with this inauguration. It is strategically located as a major multi-modal hub, seamlessly connecting Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT, and Ring Road.

Other three more Namo Bharat stations, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram being commissioned are in Meerut.

Namo Bharat-Delhi Metro integrated QR ticketing system

NCRTC has signed an MoU with DMRC to provide an integrated ticketing system whereas commuters can book QR code tickets for both Namo Bharat and Delhi Metro services by using Mobile Apps of either of these systems.

Also Read | Meerut Metro to be India’s fastest metro system; set to be launched on Feb 22

NCRTC-Indian Railways integrated QR ticketing system

NCRTC has also signed an MoU with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) to launch a seamless ticketing system, where Namo Bharat commuters can now book Indian Railways tickets directly by clicking the IRCTC icon available on the Namo Bharat app.

Story continues below this ad

Similarly, IRCTC passengers, after booking a train ticket with Delhi as their destination, can conveniently book Namo Bharat tickets by opening their booking details on the IRCTC Rail Connect app and clicking the NCRTC icon. This ensures end-to-end functional integration between the two platforms.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
Sam Altman on impact of AI on jobs: 'A lot of current professions will go away, people will have to adapt'
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
AUS vs OMA
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Live Blog
Advertisement