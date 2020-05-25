Delhi-Ghaziabad border to be resealed, only essential services allowed

The order said that the border will be sealed like it was during the second phase of the lockdown. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey) The order said that the border will be sealed like it was during the second phase of the lockdown. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Keeping in view the growing numbers of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the Ghaziabad administration on Monday said it will again seal the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghaziabad.

“On the recommendations of the Chief Medical Officer, the district administration has decided to block the Delhi-Ghaziabad border,” an order issued by the administration said.

The order said that the border will be sealed like during the second phase of the lockdown.

However, the district administration said that those providing essential services, including doctors, paramedical staff, police, bank employees and media personnel, would be allowed to move across the two cities on showing their identity cards. No special pass will be required for them, it said.

Employees working with the Central government and Delhi government are also allowed to pass after showing their identity cards. However, those government organisation where only 33 per cent of the workforce is permitted are requested to get a pass made from their organisation.

“Ambulances and vehicles for essential services are also allowed.

Ghaziabad in western Uttar Pradesh has recorded 227 cases of COVID-19 till Sunday evening, according to an official statement. The district has 18 hotspots while the entire urban Ghaziabad has been categorised as a ‘red zone’, it added.

Earlier this week, the administration had also announced guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown. It had said that all markets in the city will remain closed every Sunday while shops in colonies will remain open on a ‘left-right’ basis for three days each.

“For the first time in any district, the administration has given two days time for shops lying vacant for the past few months to arrange their stock. After a meeting with trader communities, shopkeepers were given time to sanitise and arrange their stocks in godowns to ensure smooth functioning. The state government guidelines will be strictly followed,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, DM, Ghaziabad had said.

