Delhi: ‘Ghar wapsi’ for 40 who left BJP during MCD polls

The Delhi BJP has started a ‘ghar wapsi’ of sorts for its workers, who had left the party during 2017 municipal body elections because they were denied tickets.

The party had expelled 84 leaders during the MCD polls as they were engaged in “anti-party activities” after they or their spouses were denied tickets. Many of them had even fought the elections against BJP candidates but lost.

BJP general secretary Ravinder Gupta, who has been assigned the responsibility to strengthen the cadre base ahead of the 2019 general elections, told The Indian Express that many of these workers had got in touch with party seniors to say they regret their decision and want to return to the fold. He said more than 40 leaders have already joined the team and the number is expected to rise in the coming weeks.

This time, however, they have to take an oath in writing that they will not engage in anti-party activities and will “work together under the NaMo banner”, a party leader said.

The BJP’s Delhi unit had witnessed an exodus last year after BJP chief Amit Shah decided that new faces will be given an opportunity to contest the 272 wards in the municipal polls. The party had won all three corporations — North, South and East.

Gupta said that as per the rules, under normal circumstances, a suspended person cannot be re-inducted for six years. But given the crucial election year, exceptions are being made, and each leader has been cautioned not to reach out to other parties again.

Among the 40-odd leaders who have been re-inducted is Krishan Gehlot, who won as an independent candidate from Nawada in South Delhi. “My ideology was never against the BJP but when the party denied me a ticket, people in my ward requested me to contest,” he said.

Other prominent faces include Pankaj Singh, former chairman of the SDMC’s standing committee; Sudha Sharma, the former women’s wing president of the Delhi BJP; and Sunil Kakkar, a former councillor.