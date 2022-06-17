Delhi: GGSIPU entrance tests to begin tomorrow, university sets up help desk

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has set up a dedicated help desk for the forthcoming common entrance tests ( CETs) for its 64 programmes scheduled to begin on June 18.

These CETs are being held on June 18th, 19th, 23rd, 24th and 25th on computer-based mode in three shifts at CET centres located at Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Bangalore, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Mumbai.

“The CET questions will be multiple-choice. Every question will be of 4 marks. For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. However, there will be no negative marking in the CETs of M. Phil and PhD programmes,” the university said in a statement.

“There will be no marking for the questions marked under review status. So the candidates going to appear for the CETs are requested to set aside the marked for review status of question before the final submission,” it said.

The link for mock test and e-admit card for all the CETs have been uploaded on the university website: https://www.ipu.ac.in & https://ipu.admissions.nic.in

“The candidates going to appear in CETs are requested to appear for the mock test for the purpose and visit the allotted centre prior to the final test to ward off any confusion. For the convenience of the applicants appearing in the CETs, the facility of a help desk will be available for all days of the CETs,” the university said.

“Six dedicated staff of the examination branch have been pressed into service for the effective functioning of the help desk. The help desk number is 25302278 & its mail ID is coe2@ipu.ac.in. Both the number and mail ID are functional and will be active throughout the CET period from June 18 to June 25,” it said.