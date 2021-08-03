Delhi gets relief from heavy rains as light showers predicted this week

The IMD continues to predict light to moderate rainfall for the rest of the week. (Photo: PTI)

Wet spells over the national capital appeared to have subsided on Monday, though light rain and overcast skies remain on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Tuesday.

The city has mostly remained dry since Monday evening. After heavy spells of rain in parts of Delhi last week, rainfall that had been in the forecast for Monday was only seen in a few places. The Safdarjung station, for instance, recorded only traces of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. on Monday and 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, while Palam registered 18.1 mm, the Ridge saw 4.4 mm of rain, and the Aya Nagar station recorded 5 mm.

The temperature is likely to stand at a minimum of 26 degree Celsius and a maximum of 33 degree Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. this morning was 85%. Parts of the NCR are likely to see very light rainfall on Tuesday morning, the IMD’s morning update suggests.

The IMD continues to predict light to moderate rainfall for the rest of the week.

The water level in the Yamuna stood at 204.58 metres at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. While it remains above the ‘warning level’ of 204.50 metres, it has not crossed the ‘danger mark’ of 205.33 metres since Saturday.