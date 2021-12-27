Delhi gets first spell of winter rain

Delhi received its first spell of winter rain on Sunday, with the rain gauges recording 3.4 mm till 11.30 pm. Light rain continued till late at night. The national capital, which usually receives 5.6 mm of rain in November, did not receive any during the month.

According to officials at the India Meteorological Department, light rain is expected on Monday and Tuesday as well.

Because of overcast conditions, the maximum temperature, at 21.4 degrees Celsius, and the minimum, at 9.8 degrees Celsius, were both above normal. The temperature over the next two days is expected to be between 22 and 10 degrees Celsius.

The city’s AQI, which stood at 459 in the ‘severe’ category, is expected to see an improvement over the next two days, primarily because of the rain. SAFAR forecasted the AQI will be in the ‘very poor’ range during this time.