Delhi gets first plant to dispose of green waste dumped on roads

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Tuesday inaugurated the Capital’s first-ever green waste processing plant to process horticulture waste generated alongside roads that are under the department’s jurisdiction.
Officials said the plant, developed by PWD, will convert the waste into compost for reuse in landscaping and plantation works.
Singh said the initiative addresses a long-pending concern raised by resident welfare associations (RWAs), schools, and local residents. Earlier, whenever branches, shrubs or trees fell due to storms or pruning activities, the waste often remained dumped along roadsides or open spaces for days, where it would decay, emit foul smell, and cause inconvenience to people.
“RWAs and schools had been repeatedly demanding a proper mechanism for green waste disposal. We have now created a permanent solution,” he said.
“For the first time, our government has built this infrastructure. Instead of dumping waste, we will now process it scientifically and convert it into compost that will be reused,” Singh added.
Under the initiative, six green waste plants have already been developed, while six more will be constructed in the next phase, officials said. The government’s long-term plan is to establish at least one such facility in every district to ensure efficient and localised waste management, they added.
The compost produced at these facilities will be used by the horticulture department for maintaining central verges, roadside plantations, and gardens maintained by PWD. This circular approach will improve soil quality, reduce waste dumping, and enhance the beauty of Delhi’s roads and green spaces, Singh said. “This system will help make Delhi cleaner, greener, and more beautiful,” he added.
