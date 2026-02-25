Delhi gets first plant to dispose of green waste dumped on roads

“For the first time, our government has built this infrastructure. Instead of dumping waste, we will now process it scientifically and convert it into compost that will be reused,” Singh added.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 25, 2026 02:05 AM IST
green waste, green waste disposal, green waste disposal plant, delhi green waste disposal plant, dispose of green waste dumped on roads, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsParvesh Sahib Singh inaugurates the processing plant. (Express)
Make us preferred source on Google

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Tuesday inaugurated the Capital’s first-ever green waste processing plant to process horticulture waste generated alongside roads that are under the department’s jurisdiction.

Officials said the plant, developed by PWD, will convert the waste into compost for reuse in landscaping and plantation works.

Singh said the initiative addresses a long-pending concern raised by resident welfare associations (RWAs), schools, and local residents. Earlier, whenever branches, shrubs or trees fell due to storms or pruning activities, the waste often remained dumped along roadsides or open spaces for days, where it would decay, emit foul smell, and cause inconvenience to people.

“RWAs and schools had been repeatedly demanding a proper mechanism for green waste disposal. We have now created a permanent solution,” he said.

“For the first time, our government has built this infrastructure. Instead of dumping waste, we will now process it scientifically and convert it into compost that will be reused,” Singh added.

Under the initiative, six green waste plants have already been developed, while six more will be constructed in the next phase, officials said. The government’s long-term plan is to establish at least one such facility in every district to ensure efficient and localised waste management, they added.

The compost produced at these facilities will be used by the horticulture department for maintaining central verges, roadside plantations, and gardens maintained by PWD. This circular approach will improve soil quality, reduce waste dumping, and enhance the beauty of Delhi’s roads and green spaces, Singh said. “This system will help make Delhi cleaner, greener, and more beautiful,” he added.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
rahul gandhi
Rahul Gandhi links India-US trade deal to Epstein files and Adani case – ‘Sold the country'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as Ercell in The Bluff
The Bluff movie review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shines in swashbuckling spectacle without the sting
Mumbai pani puri vendor water gun
Pani puri, 'combat edition': Why this Mumbai vendor is firing jaljeera from a water gun
India vs Zimbabwe net session T20 World cup
T20 World Cup | Loud, purposeful and back to their best: India's Chepauk nets send a message ahead of must-win Zimbabwe clash
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments