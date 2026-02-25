Delhi gets first plant to dispose of green waste dumped on roads

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Tuesday inaugurated the Capital’s first-ever green waste processing plant to process horticulture waste generated alongside roads that are under the department’s jurisdiction.

Officials said the plant, developed by PWD, will convert the waste into compost for reuse in landscaping and plantation works.

Singh said the initiative addresses a long-pending concern raised by resident welfare associations (RWAs), schools, and local residents. Earlier, whenever branches, shrubs or trees fell due to storms or pruning activities, the waste often remained dumped along roadsides or open spaces for days, where it would decay, emit foul smell, and cause inconvenience to people.